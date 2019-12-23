REYNOLDSBURG — Jo Ann "Jody" (Yeauger) Janes, of Reynoldsburg, passed away on December 22, 2019 at the age of 90 years. Jody was born in Gallipolis, on April 12, 1929. After graduating from Gallia Academy, she worked at the Gallipolis United Methodist Church before marrying John Janes in 1951. Jody and John lived in Toledo, Chicago and Denver before moving to Reynoldsburg in 1961.

Jody worked for many years for Dr. Bruce Heflin, Orthodontist in the Reynoldsburg area. She liked to help John in the garden cultivating their tomato plants that they would generously share with many friends. Jody and John loved to dance to "Big Band" music and were members of a neighborhood dance club. As season ticket holders, Jody and John were avid Buckeye fans and enjoyed going to the games at "the Shoe."

Jody was active in the community and especially with the United Methodist Church and the Reynoldsburg Senior Center. As a member of the Reynoldsburg Senior Center, Jody was part of the "Silver Sneakers," a senior dance group. Jody and John loved to get on the Senior bus and travel to new destinations. But, their favorite places to visit were Myrtle Beach, Williamsburg, and of course Gallipolis. Jody was a member of the Gallia County Ohio Historical Society and loved to learn about the history of her river hometown. She was also a member of the Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John Janes, her parents, Charles and Duanna Yeauger, and her sister, Margaret Hardesty. She is survived by her son Charles Robert (Linda) Janes, Columbus and her daughter Kathy (Kevin) Flatau, Alexandria, Minnesota; two grandchildren, Erica and Jessica, and several nieces and nephews.

Jody's memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, Ohio, 43068 at 3 p.m. with her family receiving friends one hour prior. Pastor Bob Matthias officiating. Inurnment Mound Hill Cemetery, Gallipolis.

Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Reynoldsburg Senior Center, 1520 Davidson Dr., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 or, the Gallia County Historical Society, 340 2nd Ave., Gallipolis, OH 45631.