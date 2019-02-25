CROWN CITY — John B. Clagg, 48, of Crown City, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at his residence.

He was born January 20, 1971 in Gallipolis, son of Lewis D. and Lillian Clonch Clagg. John was married to Ashley Pennington and she survives him. He was a lineman for Gudenkauf Corporation.

Surviving are his wife, Ashley Clagg of Crown City; a daughter, Lilly Clagg and a son, Johnny Clagg, both of Crown City; his parents, Lewis D. and Lillian Clagg of Gallipolis; two brothers, Jeff (Jane) Clagg and Therill (Tammy) Clagg, both of Gallipolis; a sister, Cheryl (Chris) Wintz of Gallipolis; several nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Willis Funeral Home with Rev. Garland Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.

