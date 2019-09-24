GALLIPOLIS — John Finney, 89, of Gallipolis, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Holzer Medical Center.

He was born May 11, 1930 in Dunbar, West Virginia, son of the late Cecil and Grace Parsons Finney. John worked at Evans and Pennyfare Warehouse and Bowman's Homecare Medical Supply. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Rio Grande, Centreville Masonic Lodge #371 and Order of the Eastern Star, Gallipolis Chapter #283.

Surviving are his wife, Betty Jane Davis Finney of Gallipolis; children, Sharon "Sherry" Fisher of Bidwell and Randall Finney (Cindy Staley) of Gallipolis; four grandchildren, Lindsay (Chris) Stout of Bidwell, Nicholas "Nick" (Mindi) Fisher of Hilliard, RJ (Kelli) Finney of Gallipolis and David Finney of Grandview; five great grandchildren, Caleb Stout, Kennedy Fisher, Carmen Fisher, Lilyanna Delgado, Natalya Finney; a sister-in-law, Betty Davis of Sarasota, Florida; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a sister, Rosaliend Reid and a son-in-law, Gary Fisher.

Services will be 11 a.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Heath Jenkins and Pastor Vinton Rankin officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. There will be Masonic Services at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Calvary Baptist Cemetery c/o Sharon Fisher, 356 Clark Chapel Road, Bidwell, OH 45614.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences. The family would like to thank the Holzer Senior Care "for the excellent care our Dad received at the end."