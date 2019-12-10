John Frederick Groth, Jr., June 4, 1929 – Dec. 8, 2019.

John "Jack" Groth was born in New Britain, CT to Julia Zwick and John Frederick Groth, Sr. He attended Mount Herman Preparatory School where he was introduced to opera, survived polio, and became the first in his family to graduate from high school and college (Trinity College). He met his adored wife, Lydia, while working at a camp for underprivileged children and married her in September of 1954. Jack graduated from the University of Pennsylvania Medical School in 1955. Following medical school, Jack enlisted in the Army where he completed his pediatric residency at the Children's Hospital in Philadelphia. He and Lydia and their two oldest children moved to Italy where Jack served for three years in the Vicenza Army Field Hospital (Major) and where they had their third child. Jack and Lydia then moved to Gallipolis, Ohio, and welcomed their fourth child. Jack joined a large group rural medical practice serving seven counties, Holzer Hospital and Clinic, and he practiced there for 31 years. He volunteered as a scout leader, and he was active at New Life Lutheran Church. Jack was quiet, but a character. He jogged before it was popular, grew side burns and a beard in the 70's, and wore jeans to work before it was fashionable. In his retirement, he explored his artistic side and tried many crafts, but ultimately settled on quilting. He made numerous quilts for Project Linus, a program that donates blankets and quilts to sick children. He loved opera and enjoyed hearing productions at the Metropolitan Opera and most of the major opera houses in Europe. The only thing he loved as much as opera was eating lobster. He had a warm and engaging smile.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, James; and his son, John F. Groth, III ("Ricky").

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lydia; his daughter, Lisa Groth (Robin) of Atlanta, GA; his son, Peter Benson Groth (Barbara) of Westbrook, ME; and his daughter, Catherine George (Barry), of Richmond, VA. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Christopher (Lindsey), Michael (Rachel); Jessica (John); Thomas; Daniel; Andrew; Olivia; and Sophia; and great-grandchildren Madelynn and Samuel.

The family wishes to express the deepest gratitude to the staff at Kingsbridge Retirement Center and to Fountainview Nursing Home for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to: The John F. Groth III Memorial Fund for Sarcoma Research, Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Children's Drive, Columbus, OH 43205; or to: Kingsbridge Retirement Center, 3055 Briarcliff Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 (with John F Groth in memo line). A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home & Crematory.