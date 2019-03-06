PATRIOT — John T. Harless, 67, of Patriot, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

Born on November 2, 1951 in Waterloo, John was the son of the late John Harless and Annette Clay Holloway. He was married to Donna Knotts Harless, who survives him in Patriot. John was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran and a lifetime member of VFW #4464. He was also a member of Providence Missionary Baptist Church and Patriot Masonic Lodge #469.

John is survived by his wife, Donna Harless of Patriot; son, Richard Harless of Gallipolis; and siblings, Sue, Sandy, Rosie, Myra, Jeff, and Dale.

A memorial service for John Harless will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Troy DeLaney officiating. A full military service will be conducted by the Gallia County Funeral Detail.

