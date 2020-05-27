WEST COLUMBIA — John Charles Johnson, 68, of West Columbia, W.Va., died at his home with his family after a long battle with cancer. A graveside service will be held at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant, W.Va., Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Donny Dye officiating. Burial will follow the committal of his body. Social distancing will be observed, and face masks are highly recommended to protect the elderly. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family.



