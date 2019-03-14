GALLIPOLIS — John Michael Myers, 57, of Gallipolis, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the Ohio State University James Cancer Center in Columbus.

Born January 2, 1962 in Gallipolis, he was the son of the late Dovel T. Myers Sr. and Lillian Virginia Sayre Myers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by 1 Sister; Patsy Campbell.

John attended the .

John is survived by one brother; Dovel Thomas (Jean Anne) Myers Jr. of Gallipolis; two nephews; John D. 'JD' Campbell of Rochester, MI and Dovel T. Myers III; and by one niece; Elizabeth Myers.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Bishop Robert E. Wing and Pastor Eugene Harmon officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Street Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 5-8 p.m.

Following the services on Sunday there will be a time of gathering and fellowship at the church and everyone is invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the the 4588 State Route 160 Gallipolis, Ohio 45631

An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com.