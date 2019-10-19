GALLIPOLIS — John R. "Jack" Richards, 82, of Gallipolis, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his residence.

Born on Dec. 19, 1936, in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, Jack was the son of the late Robert M. and Ruth Arnold Richards. Jack was married to Barbara Null Richards, who survives him in Gallipolis. He was a Gallia Academy High School graduate (Class of 1955), who earned a Bachelor of Science from Michigan State University and a Master of Science from University of Dayton. Jack was a retired educator and U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Centerville Masonic Lodge #371, Shrine Club, VFW Post 4464, American Legion Post 27, and Elks Lodge #107.

Jack is survived by his wife, Barbara Richards of Gallipolis; son, William F. "Bill" (Brandy) Richards of Gallipolis; daughter, Lori Richards Fowler of Hilliard, Ohio; sister, Eleanor Kay Evans of Gallipolis; sister-in-law, Bette Null Horan of Gallipolis; brother-in-law, Merrill Null of Gallipolis; nieces, Bev (Dan) Dunkle of Gallipolis, Jackie (Tombo) Woodward of Gallipolis, Bethany (Bob) Oder of Arizona, JoEllen (Mark) Kueck of Springfield, Missouri, and Susan Calhoun of Athens, Ohio; and nephews, Michael Null of Plain City, Ohio and Ron (Barbara) Dille of Texas.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Bill Joe Evans; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ernie and Clarice Null; and sister-in-law Marianna Null Dille.

A Memorial Service for Jack will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church with Pastor Ray Kane and Bob Powell officiating. Friends may call prior to the service from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be later at the convenience of the family in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Green Township.

The Gallia County Funeral Detail will provide military honors on Tuesday at the church. The family asks you consider a donation to Holzer Hospice, , http://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org, or to .

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.