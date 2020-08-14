BATAVIA — John S. Wood, 89 of Batavia, went to be with his heavenly father on August 1, 2020. He was born on January 23, 1931 in Edmond, W.Va. to the late Harry and Mable Wood. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him throughout his life and ultimately gave him peace in his last days.

Preceded in death was brother and sister, Forrest Wood, and Mildred Gwinn. Surviving are brother Myron Wood and sister Barbara Waldron.

John served in the Army where he was stationed in Germany and reached the rank of Sergeant First Class. It is there that he met his loving wife of many years, Ruth Rahmann Wood. He was a devoted follower of Christ. John was the pastor at Friendship Baptist Church, Coalton, and later retired as pastor of French City Baptist Church in Gallipolis. He is a current member of Monuments Baptist Church, Bethel.

John is survived by his wife, Ruth; his children Gary (Cynthia) Wood, Ramona (Paul) Ingram, and Randy (Beverly) Wood; his grandchildren Joel (Meagan), Brian (Sabrina), Heidi (Wes), Joshua (Stephanie), Titus, and Andrew and great-grandchildren Abby, Jake, Ty, Aubrey, Nick, Jackson and Luke.

John's homegoing celebration was on Wednesday, August 5 at Monuments Baptist Church, 2831 St. Rt. 222, Bethel. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at which time the service began. Pastor Mark Pence officiated the service. Interment was at Batavia Union Cemetery.

Condolences can be made to Ruth and other family on John's obituary Tribute Wall through E.C. Nurre Funeral Home at ecnurre.com.