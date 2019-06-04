COLUMBUS — John C. Seaton, 55, of Columbus, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville.

Born on September 10, 1963 in Monterey, California, John was the son of the late Rod D. Seaton and Patricia Lewis Mason, who survives him in Gallipolis. John was a Medical Assistant with MedSave Clinic in Columbus. He enjoyed playing the guitar.

John is survived by his mother, Patricia Mason of Gallipolis; companion, Tamara Smith of Columbus; brothers, Duane (Vickie) Seaton of Shelbyville, Indiana and Kevin (Katrina) Seaton of Sacramento, California; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The funeral service for John will be Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Unroe officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the service from noon - 1 p.m. at the funeral home. The family requests your consideration of a donation to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

