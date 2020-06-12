PATRIOT — John E. Sheets, 79, of Patriot, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his residence.

Born on August 12, 1940 in Gallia County, John was the son of the late Clarence and Bertha Sowards Sheets. John was a heavy equipment operator who enjoyed gardening and hunting.

John is survived by his long-time companion, Gladys Sue Johnson of Patriot; daughter, Jonnette (Jeff) Hazen of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Payton Hazen and Colton Hazen; great grandchild, Emerli Hazen; stepson, Keith Day (Cheryl); and step daughter, Roberta Johnson.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a step daughter, Lori Kemper.

The funeral service for John will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Patrick officiating. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call prior to the service Monday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. All those who visit are asked to practice social distancing guidelines.

