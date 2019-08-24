ALBANY — Joseph M. "Joe" Donahoe, 59, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Holzer Medical Center in Jackson. He was born August 23, 1959 in Wellston, son of the late Lawrence Wendell and Mary Louis Thompson Donahoe.

In addition to his wife Michelle, Joe is survived by his goddaughter, Marlaena LeMaitre of New York, New York; sisters, Peggy (Rankin) Barnes of High Point, North Carolina and Rebecca (Roland) Penkwitz of Greenville; brothers, Larry (Glenna) Donahoe of Hamden, Terry (Linda) Donahoe of McArthur, James ( Kaye) Donahoe of Charlotte, North Carolina, Gary Rau of Logan, Michael Rau of Wylie, Texas and Keith Donahoe of Logan; Mom, Carolyn Donahoe of Logan and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graduate of Logan High School and Hocking Technical College, Joseph formerly worked for AEP Mountaineer Plant, Duke Energy and General Mills in Wellston and was a member of Community of Christ Church in McArthur. Joe brought joy and impacted many lives in a positive way. He was an accomplished musician, avid outdoorsman, talented troubleshooter, hobby historian, self-made carpenter, and entertaining comedian. He was a loving husband, caring brother, helpful neighbor, dependable pal, proponent for the less fortunate, and faithful servant of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur with Pastor Jim Cummings officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Joseph M. Donahoe to a local Vinton or Meigs County .

