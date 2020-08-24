VINTON — Joseph Jeffrey Thomas passed away at his residence, Sunday morning, August 2, 2020. He was born on January 11, 1949 in Zanesville, Ohio. He lived his childhood in Chardon - North Perry, Ohio.

He is survived by his three children, sons, Jeffrey Edwin Thomas, and Steven Franklin Thomas and daughter, Mindy Boardman, all of Sedro-Woolley, Washington. A sister, Mary Lou (Jimmy) Cabe also of Sedro-Woolley, and brother, Charles Robert (Dee) Thomas of Rapid City, South Dakota. Also, an aunt, Mildred Donahue of Vinton, Ohio.

Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Edith Mae (Thomas) and father, Archie Thomas, along with his sister, Lillian Jane Elder, and aunt, Lovina Swisher of Thurman, Ohio.

His wish was to be cremated and his ashes sprinkled along Raccoon Creek. There are no arrangements or services planned at this time