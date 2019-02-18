GALLIPOLIS — Joseph C. Rake, 83, of Gallipolis, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his residence at the Gallipolis Developmental Center.

Joe was born on July 21, 1935 in Gallia County, son of the late John Daniel and Marguerite O'Dell Rake. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Jack, Dan, Pat and Tom. Joe is survived by two sisters, Elizabeth "Betty" Schriber and Sarah Donley and by a brother, Fred (Enid) Rake, all of Grove City, Ohio.

Private family services were held at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Ray Kane officiating. Joe was buried in Reynolds Cemetery, Addison.

Joseph's family expresses their heart-felt gratitude to the staff and administration of the Gallipolis Developmental Center for their loving care given to their brother for over fifty years while he made his home in the Gallipolis Developmental Center.

