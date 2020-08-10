GALLIPOLIS — Joyce L. Robie, 77, Gallipolis, formerly of Bidwell, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home. Born October 26, 1942 in Scott Depot, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Basil Kenneth and Elsie (Stalnaker) Higley. Joyce was a member of Springfield Baptist Church, Bidwell.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are daughter, Tammi (Ernie McQuirt) Brabham, Gallipolis; stepdaughter, Colina McBride, Fort Worth, Texas; stepson, Nathan McBride, New Carlisle; sister, Kay Higley Bowman; daughters-in-law, Georgie Robie, Bidwell, and Lynn Robie, Gallipolis; eight grandchildren, one step grandson and seven great-grandchildren; former husband, Keith Robie and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her companion of thirty-eight years, Donald "Jim" McBride; sons, Steven F. Robie and Ronald Keith Robie; grandson, William Marcus Brabham; brothers, Kenneth Higley and F. Raymond Higley and son-in-law, Theodore "Red" Brabham.

Private funeral services will be conducted for the family Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Bidwell. Friends and family called at the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel, Monday 5-8 p.m. Social distancing protocol was to be observed and face coverings were required.

