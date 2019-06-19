LANCASTER — Judy Mae Beiler, 53, of 860 Hartman Station Road., Lancaster, passed on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at her home of natural causes.

Born in Point Pleasant, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Jemima Transeau Stanley. She was the wife of David Jay Beiler. They were married for 31 years.

Besides her husband, she is survived by: children, Andrea J., wife of Jared A. Yoder, Cassia L., wife of J. Erick Renno, Avery C. Beiler; grandchildren, Maxim D. Yoder, Sergei J. Yoder, all of Lancaster; siblings, Thomas, husband of Carolyn Stanley, Tony, husband of Debbie Stanley, Mary, wife of David Whealdon, Jack Stanley, all of Patriot, Margaret Avery of Ironton, Kathy Harrison of Crown City, and Linda, wife of Joe O'Dell of Jackson. She was preceded in death by brothers, Vonley and Ralph Stanley.

The memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Faith Mennonite High School 5085 Woodland Drive Kinzers Pa 17535. Friends may call Friday, June 21, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Chestnut Church, 742 S. Vintage Rd., Christiana, PA. A private internment will be held at Chestnut Church Cemetery.

Flowers and cards can be sent to 860 Hartman Station Rd Lancaster Pa 17602.Contributions can be sent to Leola Thrift Shoppe 265 W. Main St. Leola Pa. 17540 or Chestnut Church PO Box 368 Gap Pa 17527. FurmanFuneralHome.com.