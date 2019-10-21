GALLIPOLIS — Julia A. Fife, 81, formerly of Gallipolis, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center in Pomeroy.

Born on February 17, 1938 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, Julia was the daughter of the late Bernard and Mildred Mae Lilly Boggs. Julia was married to John Fife, who preceded her in death. In addition to her parents and husband, Julia was preceded in death by her son, Richard Joseph Boggs; daughters, Sandra Ellen Wolfe, Crystal Dawn Lambert, and Cathy A. Marsh; sister, Marta Mae Bowman; and brothers, Pete Eugene Boggs and Gerald Richard Boggs.

Julia is survived by four grandchildren, Jeremy (Jessyca) Barnette of Pomeroy, Angela George (Les Klein) of Racine, Heather Johnson (Charles Spencer) of Rio Grande, and Karen (Josh) Skidmore of Rio Grande; ten great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; brother, Howard Joseph Boggs of Tennessee; sister, Betty Jean Burger of Ravenswood, West Virginia; and special friends Lisa Klein of Pomeroy and Carrie Grant of Rutland.

The funeral service for Julia will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Joseph Woodall officiating. Friends may call prior to the service from 5-6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.