GALLIPOLIS — Jurrie M. (Wolford) Reynolds, age 76, of Gallipolis, passed away Wednesday evening April 29, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Hospital. Born August 3, 1943 in Gallipolis, Jurrie was the daughter of the late Russell and Lillian (Blake)Wolford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by, daughter, Jennifer Louise Reynolds, Jurrie retired as an florist, owning Jr's and JoeLynn's flower shops. She was a member of the Gallia County Garden Club and she had attended both, Good Hope Baptist Church and Centenary Christian Church. Jurrie is preceded in death by her husband, Aaron G. Reynolds, who she married on November 4, 1961 in Kentucky. They had one son, Terry (Amy) Reynolds of Crown City; five grandchildren, Amber (Jason) Dement, Travis Fulks, Cody (Shalin) Fulks, Tyler ( Rachel ) Reynolds, and Tess Reynolds; eight great grandchildren, Layton Dement, Vincent,Benjamin & Oliver Reynolds, Aubree & Fallon Fulks, Landon & David Stepp. She also is survived by sisters, Marlene Wills, Emma Estep, Ruby Halley, and brothers Richard (Carla) Wolford and Ronnie Wolford, and a host of nieces and nephews and her lifetime friend Rosetta Green Barcus. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m., Saturday May 2, 2020 at Providence Cemetery with Roy Jones officiating. Due to the Covid 19 outbreak, there will be no visitation. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren Amber, Travis, Cody, Tyler and Tess. An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.