THURMAN — Karen Ann Crabtree, 63, of Thurman, passed away June 7th, 2019 at her home.

She was born July 8, 1955 in Washington, D.C. to Louise (Chatfield) Stickley and Joseph Stickley.

Karen was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. A graduate of Oak Hill High School, Karen spent several years volunteering at Holzer Medical Center. She was active in church, where she taught Sunday school and helped in the nursery. She loved children and loved to babysit; and was known to many that she watched as "KK". She was a past member of the GWRRA and loved riding motorcycles.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Randy Crabtree of Thurman; daughter, Jennifer (James) Walker of Belpre; sister, Beverly (Mike) Pettit of Oak Hill; brother, Joe Stickley of Oak Hill; sister-in-law, Anita Stickley of Jackson; grandchildren: Emily, Ethan, and Alyssa Walker of Belpre; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Louise (Chatfield) Burton; brother, Jerry Stickley; and father, Joseph Stickley.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 11th, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Herman Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at C.M. Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.