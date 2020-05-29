Kate Lindsey
CHESTER — Kate Lindsey, 70, of Chester, died unexpectedly Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her residence. Born August 25, 1949, in Wilmington, Delaware, she was the daughter of the late William and Kate Hobbs Jarrell. Kate was a 1967 graduate of Rutland High School. She enjoyed shopping, shooting pool and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by two daughters, Wendy Roush and Melinda Roush; three grandchildren, Richard Price II, Brandon Stanley and Gary Moore; five great grandchildren, Palmer, Tatum, Colben, Lilly and Hunter; and one brother Terry Jarrell. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steve; and two brothers, Bill and Bob. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
