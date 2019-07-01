GALLIPOLIS — Katherine "Kathy" Sue Roach Armstrong, 63, of Gallipolis, passed away on Friday June 28, 2019 at Holzer Senior Care Center.

Born September 9, 1955 in Gallipolis, she was the daughter of the late Okey Hamilton Roach and Dorothy Louise Nibert Roach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, John Allen Roach, James "Jimmy" Roach, and Glen Strickland.

Kathy is survived by her loving husband, William "Bill "Armstrong, daughter, Christie Cremeans, son, Billy (Andrea) Armstrong, stepdaughter, Tanya Lewis, and many other loved stepchildren. Kathy is also survived by her grandchildren; Joshua Peck, Tyler Fetty, Caitlin (Tyler) Adkins, Rylan Armstrong, Adalyn Armstrong, Zack Lewis, Teira Lewis, Austin Lewis, and many more as well as several great-grand-children. Kathy retired from the Gallipolis Developmental Center where she created many lifelong friendships.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday July 2, 2019 in Pine Street Cemetery with Pastor Calvin Minnis officiating. Family and Friends may call at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.

Pallbearers include Tyler Fetty, Joshua Peck, Austin Lewis, Rylan Armstrong, Tyler Adkins and James Griffin.

