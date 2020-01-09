CHESHIRE — Katherine (Katie) Louise Shoemaker, age 81 of Cheshire, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 7, 2020. Born August 23,1938, she was the daughter of Paul E. and Jewell (Neville) Martin. She was born on 1st Avenue, Gallipolis in the home of her great-grandparents H.J. and Cora Shahan. Katie grew up in Cheshire, Ohio where she enjoyed riding and showing horses. She met the love of her life, Paul Martin Shoemaker, at a horse show.

Katie married Paul on March 29, 1959. They had one son, Michael Martin Shoemaker who was the joy of their lives. When Mike married Sharon (Exline) Shoemaker, Katie said she gained the daughter she never had. They had two grandchildren Kaci Lynn (Shoemaker) Cooke and Briggs Martin Shoemaker and one great-grandson Bodie Martin Cooke. Her grandchildren were her greatest joys. She loved watching them show animals at the Gallia County Jr. Fair and watching them compete in sports.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Paul M. Shoemaker of Cheshire, son and daughter-in law, Michael and Sharon Shoemaker, two grandchildren, Kaci Cooke (Jacob) and Briggs Shoemaker, and one great-grandchild Bodie Cooke all of Thurman, Ohio, sisters-in-law Hilda Cross of Athens and Doris (Ron) Wilbur of Hamden, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, father and mother-in-law Harry and Hazel Shoemaker, brother-in-law Arthur Cross, and special friends Mary Pope and Jackie Graham.

Katie graduated from Cheshire High School. She began working for Halliday and Sheets Attys and also kept books for her dad's Service Station. She worked for AEP/Ohio Power at the Phillip Sporn Plant for 7 years, she worked for Ohio Bell and was also the manager of the Gallipolis AAA Office. She was employed with the U.S Postal Service for 38 years in Gallipolis and Cheshire where she retired.

She was a member of the Cheshire Baptist Church where she was active for many years. Katie was involved in various organizations including Garden Club where she held both local and state offices and was the County Chair for many years, Gallia County 4-H where she was a member and then volunteered as an advisor for 41 years, she was in charge of the Livestock Queen contest and she was inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame. She was a member of the Gallia County Farm Bureau. Katie received an award at the National Farm Bureau Convention in California for her help in the development of the Gallia County AG Day. Katie was the leader of the Membership Campaign for many years and had a passion for introducing young people to Farm Bureau and encouraging them to participate in the organization.

While residing at Holzer Senior Care, she was the President of the Residence Council and remained involved in many activities. Katie wanted to give special thanks to the staff at Holzer Senior Care who took such wonderful care of her. She also wanted to thank her wonderful family members, close friends, and church family for providing love and encouragement over the years.

Katie had the "gift of gab." She never knew a stranger and could win over just about anyone she ever spoke with. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends!

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home in Gallipolis with Pastor Alfred Holley and Pastor Jim Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery in Cheshire. Friends may call on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Gallia County Fair Relocation Fund, P.O. Box 931, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.