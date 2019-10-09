GALLIPOLIS — Kathleen Ann Whaley, 85, of Gallipolis, died Monday, October 8, 2019 at Holzer Senior Care with her children by her side.

Born July 1, 1934 in Springfield, Kathleen was the daughter of the late John and Helen. In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Whaley and daughter, Lisa Ann Tawney.

Kathleen was one of the nicest, kindest, and sweetest women who ever walked the earth.

She is survived by her children, Kim (Brad) Painter, Karen (Don) Carter, Chris (Cathy) Whaley, Jeff (Missy) Whaley, Rick (Tara) Whaley, and David Andrew Whaley; nine grandchildren, Angie and Adam Carter, Kelly (Lacey) Painter, Katie (Chad) Brotherson, Zane (Chrissy) Whaley, Beau (Andrea) Whaley, Mathew Cunningham, and Cory and Coby Tawney; and eight great grandchildren, Jalen Carter, Layne, Vincent and Tucker Painter, Marc and Kenley Brotherson, Avery Whaley, and Audrey McKinniss. She is also survived by two sisters, Sondra Frank and Nancy McCombs and her brother, Johnnie, all living in Springfield.

The funeral service for Kathleen will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Father Tom Hamm officiating. Burial will follow in St. Louis Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the service from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be a Memorial Mass at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church.

