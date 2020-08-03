Kathryn Hunt

RACINE — Kathryn Gertrude Hunt, age 100, of Racine, passed away on July 31, 2020, at her home.

She was born on January 7, 1920, in Harrisonville, daughter of the late William Edgar and Emma Fay Van Meter Wilson.

Kathryn was a member of the Old Letart United Methodist Church which transferred membership to the Racine United Methodist Church. She was an awesome noodle maker, pie baker, and great Granny and Nanny.

She is survived by her daughter, Beverlee Wickline; two grandsons, Scott (Carrie) Wickline, and Kyle Wickline; three great grandchildren, Will, Jake and Katelyn; one sister, Betty Bearhs; and one brother, Butch Wilson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James in November of 1973.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Letart Falls Cemetery Chapel with Pastor Larry Fisher officiating. Burial will follow after the service in the Letart Falls Cemetery.

Friends may visit the family at the chapel from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome.