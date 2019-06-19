DELTONA, Fla. — On the afternoon of June 17, 2019 at 5:37 p.m., Kathy Marie (Taylor) Reed Yeisley went to be with our Lord and Savior at the age of 62, surrounded by her family.

Kathy was born to Clarence "Bud" and Helen Taylor August 26, 1956 in New England, Ohio. She received her high school diploma from Athens High School in 1974, started working her first job at Dairy Queen in Athens, and she continued to work her entire life until she retired from Community Based Care of Central Florida on June 15, 2017. She married her loving husband, Thomas "Tom" Yeisley November 22, 2009. Kathy was the most amazing mother to her three children - Kimberly "Kimmy" Lynn Hamilton, Travis Matthew Reed, and Nicholas "Nick" Steven Reed, as well as her stepsons, Brad and Tyler Denslow and Matthew Yeisley. Kathy dedicated her life to the Lord April 27, 2014 on the banks of the St. Johns River in DeLand, Florida.

Kathy loved her children and her grandchildren with every ounce of her being. She dedicated her life to them and continued to show them her love thru her last days. She was as proud a mom as anyone has ever been. Kathy loved to spoil her grandbabies and she supported them in everything they did. She loved her husband Tom with all of her heart and together they shared some of the best times of her life. They traveled the seas on cruise ships, which was one of her favorite things to do. They enjoyed riding their motorcycle together, as well as camping in their RV. Kathy loved cooking and decorating, they were passions of hers, and she did both incredibly well. She also held a very special place in her heart for the Christmas season. It filled her with so much joy, for everyone to be together.

She is survived by her husband, Tom, of Deltona, Florida; sons: Travis (Cassie) Reed, Gallipolis; Nick (Ashley) Reed, Eustis, Florida; two step-sons: Tyler (Danae) Denslow, Tallahassee, Florida and Matthew Yeisley, DeLand, Florida; her beloved grandchildren: Preslee, Colton and Brennan Reed, all of Gallipolis; Nicolas Medici and Emma Reed, Eustis, Florida and her parents, Bud and Helen Taylor, DeBary, Florida. Also surviving are brothers: Mike (Linda Duncan) Taylor, Chauncey, Ohio and Robert "Bob" (Shelley) Taylor, Deltona, Florida; sister, Connie (Johnny Caldwell) Holcomb, Bidwell; brother-in-law, Warren (Jenn) Yeisley, Asheville, North Carolina; nephews and nieces: Matt, Mitchell, Shamra and Mikayla Taylor, Deltona, Florida; Tyler (Micha) Holcomb and Trent Holcomb, both of Gallipolis, and several great nieces, nephews and a countless number of friends and loved ones.

Kathy was preceded in death by her daughter, Kimmy Lynn; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joan and Warren Yeisley; stepson, Brad Denslow and brother-in-law, Dale Holcomb.

Funeral services are to be conducted 10 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the First Church of God, SR 141, Gallipolis. Burial is to follow in the Athens Memory Gardens, Athens. Friends and loved ones may call at the church Friday 6-8 p.m.

The McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis is honored to serve the Yeisley Family.

