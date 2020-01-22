Keith Roger Bradley Sr. passed away on January 16, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

He was born November 4, 1949 in Gallipolis, to the late Kermit Bradley Sr. and Margret (Carpenter) Bradley.

He is survived by his wife Ruby Bradley of 25 years, of Springfield; two loving sisters-in-law Cynthia (Bob) Bradley of Patriot and Janice (Ray) Bradley of Springfield; his children Kathryn (Timothy) Baughman and Kimberly Bradley both of Springfield; six grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Katherine Hubbard, brother-in-law Thomas (Berlin) Hubbard, brother Kermit (Bob) Bradley, brother Kenneth (Ray) Bradley and grandson Scottie Stewart.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.