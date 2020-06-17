GALLIPOLIS — Keith Day, 48, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at his residence.

The funeral service for Keith will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Jacob Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Victory Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the service from noon - 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. All those who visit are asked to practice social distancing guidelines.