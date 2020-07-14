1/
Keith Shelton
SAINT CHARLES, Mo. — Keith Shelton of Saint Charles, Mo., passed away at the age of 86 on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Lexie Shelton, and his brother Jerry Shelton.

Keith is survived by his beloved wife Joan Shelton; his children Debbie Myers, Mikel (Jeff) Costellia, Gary ( Lisa Everett) Shelton; his grandchildren Kate Myers, Jenny Myers, Zach Costellia, Kelsey Costellia, and Riley Costellia; and his step-grandchildren Lauren and Alicia Everett.

Keith was a faithful parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. He enjoyed playing a round of golf with friends, making memories while traveling, and walking on the beach. Keith especially loved spending time with his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorials may be made in Keith's name to the American Kidney Foundation.



Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
