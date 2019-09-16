Kelly (Selby) Bosworth-Brush, age 60, passed away on September 15, 2019, after a short but hard fought battle with breast cancer.

She passed away with her loving husband by her side. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Eleanor and Earl Selby. She was dearly loved by her husband, Richard Brush. Children Seventy (Mick) Sharron, Omega (Justin) Blanton, Madison (Brandon) Sayre, and Meredith (Tim) Jones. Step children Janet Brush, Stephen (Linda) Brush, and Rich (Vicky) Brush. Grandchildren Selby and Jaxon Blanton and Jake Sharron. Brother Greg (De) Selby. Niece and Nephew Carey and Zach (Hannah) Selby. And many other friends and family.

Kelly was born in Apple Grove, West Virginia, on October 22, 1958. She resided in Gallipolis and Grove City. She owned Friends Forever children's clothing store until 1993. She devoted her life to taking care of her girls, and later in life, her parents. She loved them all very well. She was a member at Canaan Land Church in Grove City, where she kept everyone laughing and smiling. She was a faithful Christian who trusted in God's plan.

Visitation will take place Thursday, Sept. 19 from 4-6 p.m., with a Celebration of Life to follow at Canaan Land FWB Church in Grove City. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Heartland Hospice at 116 Morris Rd. Suite B, Circleville, OH 43113. Arrangements completed with the Spence-Miller Funeral Home, Grove City, where online guest book may be signed at wwwispencemillerfuneralhome.com