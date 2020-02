DELAWARE, Ohio — Kelly Jon Taylor, 58, of Delaware, Ohio, and formerly of Meigs County, died on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in the Grady Memorial Hospital, Delaware

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Mark Moore officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in the Letart Falls Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Friday at the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine.