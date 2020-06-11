Kenard Saunders

ASHVILLE — Kenard Everett Saunders, 78 of Ashville, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Winchester Place in Canal Winchester as a result of Alzheimer's Disease.

Ken was born on August 11, 1941 to the late Everett and Lillian (Holcomb) Saunders in Mercerville. He was raised in Gallia County and was a graduate of the University of Rio Grande and OSU, earning a Master's in Education. Ken was a past teacher at Groveport Madison Schools and was instrumental in starting Madison Christian High School where he served as Principal for several years. Ken was a member of Blessed Hope Bible Church and enjoyed serving in many ways throughout the years.

Ken is survived by loving wife of 44 years Dianna (Black) Saunders; children Kendra (Grant) Reveal, Mitch (Rose) Saunders and Kyle (Joe) Morris; grandchildren Kayla, Sammi, Colton, Mason and Taylor; sister Crystal (Larry) Sheets; Mike and Jaime O'Callaghan.

The family would like to thank family and friends for all your prayers and support the last several years as we dealt with this awful disease. Special thanks to our Hospice nurse, Shannon, for your care and support.

Due to COVID-19, a private Graveside Service will be held at Reber Hill Cemetery, Winchester Rd. Ashville. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd. #B, Circleville, OH 43113 or "Student Scholarships" at Madison Christian High School, 3565 Bixby Rd. Groveport, OH 43125.

Arrangements and Care of Family have been provided by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com