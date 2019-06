POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Kennedy Nicole Woodall, infant daughter of Randie Woodall, died on Friday, June 14, 2019, while at Pleasant Valley Hospital.

A graveside service will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Forest Hills Cemetery, Flatrock, W.Va. with Sampy Hart officiating.

Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va. is serving the family.