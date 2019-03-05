GALLIPOLIS — Kenneth Roger Frazer, 83, of Gallipolis passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Holzer Medical Center.

Born on December 15, 1935 in Gallipolis, Roger was the son of the late Kenneth and Rita Smith Frazer. Roger was a long-time manager at the Penny Fare and Johnson's Grocery in Gallipolis and Point Pleasant. He was an Eagle Scout and an avid reader, who enjoyed Civil War history, NASCAR and photography.

Roger is survived by his brother, Rodric (Sandra) Frazer of Pickerington; nieces, Kimberly (Luke) Frazer of Plain City, and Debra Frazer of Sunbury; and great niece and great nephew, Chloe and Preston Hanks.

The funeral service for Roger will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens with Pastor Bob Hood officiating. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call prior to the service from noon to 1 p.m. at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Willis Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the Holzer Medical Center Foundation, 100 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, OH 45631.

