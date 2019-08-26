GALLIPOLIS — Kenneth R. Rupe, age 70 of Gallipolis, passed away at home on Wednesday August 14, 2019. Born July 5, 1949 in Gallia County, he was the son of the late Raymond and Ora Swisher Rupe. In addition to his parents, Kenneth was preceded by his loving wife, Linda L. Rupe, his granddaughter, Brittany Rupe, his brothers, Bill, Paul, Richard and Gerald and his sisters, Eunice and Mary.

He is survived by two sisters, Judy (Gary) Stephens and Francis (John) McGuffin, eight children, Kenny (Betty Williamson) Rupe, Tim Rupe, Kristal (Travis) Griffin, Candace Johnson, Jeff (Deanna Kille) Rupe, Rocky (Emalea) Rupe, Donna Akers and Michelle Fields. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Toby Rupe, Cory Myers, Trenton Johnson Jr., Makayla Johnson, Alyssa Rupe, Isabella Rupe, Aiden Kille, Shelby Akers, Nhya Lidsey, Emillee Griffin, Makenzzee Griffin and Iesha Myers. He also left behind his dog and faithful companion, Scruff, who never left his side.

He was a very kind-hearted man who loved to tell stories over a cup of coffee. He told it like it was, but was always there with a hand to help you up if you were down. He will be greatly missed by friends and family alike. A void has been left in our lives, but we have to take comfort in knowing that he has been reunited with his soulmate. She was never far from his thoughts and now I'm sure they're dancing in heaven together.

In keeping with Kenneth's wishes, there will be no funeral services.

Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home is assisting the family.

An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com