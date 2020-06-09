RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — Kenneth Kermit "Jack" Scites Jr. age 85 of Ravenswood, W.Va., passed away Saturday June 6, 2020 at Holzer Assisted Living of Gallipolis. Born on September 18, 1934 in Miami in Kanawha County, W.Va., he was the son of late Kenneth K. Scites Sr. and Willa Hively Scites.

Jack loved being around his family especially his grandchildren and great grand-children. He was a member of the National Rifle Association, Knight Temple and Blue Lodge Masonic Lodge #363 in Middleport where he received his 50-year member pin. He served in the United States Army as a Specialist 4th Class. He retired from Kaiser Aluminum after many years of service as a Fabrication Supervisor.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara C. Kellenberger Jones; children, Timothy J. (Bev) Scites of Gallipolis, Eric Paul (Susan) Scites of Pomeroy, step-son, David (Stephanie) Jones of Fairmont, W.Va., and a step-daughter, Jennifer (Riccardo) Palagi of Boise, Idaho. Brother, Joseph (Judith) Scites of Letart, W.Va., a sister, Mary Jane (Rick) Romig of Keyser, W.Va. along with 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Cremation services are under the direction of Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home. An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com