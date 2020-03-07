LONG BOTTOM — Kenneth B. Young of Long Bottom, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Ken was born March 27, 1932, in Hilliard, Ohio. He was the son of the late Chester and Lula (Holbrook) Young. Ken honorably served in the U.S. Navy in 1948. He started his family owned appliance business in 1953; known today as The Appliance Man in Pomeroy, Ohio.

Ken was a member of the Fellowship Church of the Nazarene; former member of the Moose Lodge, Columbus, Ohio; Sertoma Club, Columbus, Ohio; Shade River Masonic Lodge No. 0453, Chester, Ohio; former President and member of the Eagles, Pomeroy, Ohio; VFW, Mason, W.Va.; member of both the Racine and Long Bottom Gun Clubs; and former member of the Civil Air Patrol.

In his spare time, Ken enjoyed his lucky 7's, fishing, hunting, and flying planes. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his sons, Steve Young of Long Bottom, Ohio; Alexia Young of Punta Gorda, Fla.; Jimmie (Tanya) Young of Pomeroy, Ohio; and Bruce (Karen) Young of Long Bottom, Ohio; grandchildren, Wendy (Ken) Amsbary, Jeff (Diana) Betosky, Adam, Aimee (John Hall) and Justin Young, Ashlee (Erik) Love, Sam (Kierstin) Young, Kenzie, Taylor, and Joey Young; great-grandchildren, Julian and Emma Young, Amanda (Tom) Groves, Ethan and Carson Love, Gracelynn Young, Darian, Jeffrey and Robert Betosky, and Brady, Ava and Hanna Hall; great-great-grandchildren Jace and Jorden Groves; and brothers, Raymond and John Young of Columbus, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Betty L. Young; sisters, Myrtle Sparks and Betty McKenzie; brother Junior Young; and granddaughter, Bailey Young.

Services for Ken will be held at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, with Pastor Al D'Anglo presiding. Pallbearers will be Adam Young, Sam Young, Erik Love, Ken Amsbary, Tom Tibbs, John Hall, Travis Pierce, and Greg Winebrenner. Interment will follow at the Sand Hill Cemetery, Long Bottom, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that you consider making a donation in Ken's memory to the Fellowship Church of the Nazarene, Long Bottom Community Center, Hospice, or .

Immediately following graveside services, there will be a celebratory gathering and meal at the Long Bottom Community Center.