GALLIPOLIS — Kermit Fisher, 92, of Gallipolis passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Abbyshire Place in Bidwell.

Born on December 13, 1926 in Racine, Kermit was the son of the late John and Icybelle "Icy" Maddox Fisher. On March 10, 1949, Kermit married Jeane Miller Fisher, who survives him in Gallipolis; Kermit and Jeane shared 70 years of marriage. In 1974, Kermit retired from the Corps of Engineers at the Marmet Locks and Dam; he had started his career at the Gallipolis Locks and Dam. Kermit was a U.S. Navy World War II veteran and was a lifetime member of 4464, American Legion Post 27, AMVETS, and Gallipolis Masonic Lodge #7.

Kermit is survived by his wife, Jeane Fisher of Gallipolis; daughter, Barbara I. (Lewis) Shelton of Gallipolis; sons, Phil (Debbie) Fisher of Gallipolis and Jim Fisher of Gallipolis; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; three step great grandchildren; brother, John Fisher of Pomeroy; sister, Faye Proffit of Belpre; and special friend, Dave McCoy.

The funeral service for Kermit will be held at noon on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Alfred Holley officiating. Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 in the Letart Falls Cemetery, Racine. Military honors will be given at the graveside by the Gallia County Funeral Detail. Friends may call prior to the funeral service from 11 a.m.-noon on Friday at the funeral home.

