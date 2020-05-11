Or Copy this URL to Share

PROCTORVILLE — Kevin Bruce Large, 62, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Friday, May 8, 2020 in Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with funeral service to be held at 11 a.m. with Minister Chris French officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.



