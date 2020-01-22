CROWN CITY — Kimberly Jane Gooderham Miller, 61, of Crown City, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

She was born September 8, 1958 in Gallipolis, to William T. and Naomi Swain Gooderham. Kim was preceded in death by her father, William Gooderham; brother, Greg Gooderham; and maternal and paternal grandparents, Stanley and Bessie Swain and Benjamin and Mayme Gooderham.

Kim is survived by her mother, Naomi Gooderham; son and daughter-in-law, Beau (Stacie) Miller; and the biggest joy of her life, granddaughter, Madilynn Harper Miller. She is also survived by her sister, Beth (Marty) Matthews; nieces, Missy (Barry) Call and Morgan (Daniel) Ours; nephew, Nick Matthews; uncles, Verlin (Jo Ann) Swain and Nelson (Evelyn) Swain; aunt, Nelda (Sonny) Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved her very much.

Kim was one of the most loving people you would ever meet. She was always kind and always put others above herself. Her unexpected death came as a shock to everyone who loved her, with the reality of just how short life is. Kim will be forever loved and missed by all her family and friends.

The funeral service for Kim will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Leist officiating. Her burial will follow in Crown City Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday prior to the funeral from noon - 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

