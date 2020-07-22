Korena Williams

BURLINGHAM — Korena Kay Jenkinson Williams, age 76, of Burlingham, Ohio, died July 20, 2020, after a short illness from returning cancer. She was born Aug. 1, 1943, in Providence, Rhode Island, and was the daughter of Curtis Jenkinson and Dortha Satterfield Jenkinson.

A graduate of Middleport High School and Bliss Business College, Kay was a former employee of the State of Ohio and Royal Crown Bottling in Middleport. She was an avid swimmer and as a teenager she and a friend swam across the Ohio River and back just for the fun of it. She also spent a great deal of time on family genealogy and county history. She was a member of the Meigs County Historical Society, the Chester Shade Historical Association, the Bedford-Lodi Historical Society, the Shade-Lodi History and Genealogy Association, and the Shade Community Center Association. She often posted historical pictures on various Facebook groups, was very well known to post in the Middleport Interesting Pictures group, and was active in her Middleport High School reunions. She loved her cats, planting flowers, teaching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren how to swim, and cheering them on in any sports they played! In her spare time, she loved to use her sharp wit to joke with anyone she met and ask them about their family history.

Kay attended the Middleport Church of Christ and was a member of the Carleton Church of Kingsbury Road, Pomeroy.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Charles Williams of Burlingham, Ohio. She is survived by her sister, Mary Jane Jenkinson of Racine Ohio; children, James Hoyt (Becky) of Pomeroy and Sandra Hoyt of Shade Ohio; her grandchildren, Amanda Hoyt Sisson (Pete), Angie Williams Rossler (Jason), Josh Williams (Charity); great-grandchildren Rylie, Cash, Cason, Corbin, Brendon, Alex, Logan, and Connor; and many friends.

Calling hours will be at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy on Monday, July 27, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with a short service and graveside services directly after with Jordan Pickens officiating. Burial will be at the Burlingham Cemetary, Burlingham, Ohio.

Please sign the registry at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home website at AndersonMcDaniel.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chester Shade Historical Association, 46454 SR 248, P.O. Box 44, Chester, OH 45720.