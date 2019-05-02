CROWN CITY — L. Grace Shafer, 98, of Crown City, Ohio passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Arbors at Gallipolis.

Born on July 20, 1920 in Gallia County, Grace was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mollie Elizabeth Hineman Saunders. Grace was married to Lawrence Edward Shafer, who preceded her in death in 1963. She was a homemaker.

Grace is survived by her daughters, Evelyn (Roy) Wallace of Napoleon, Connie (Roger) Sell of Napoleon, Donna Bankey of Napoleon, Kathi (Joseph) Distel of Napoleon, Regina (Carl) Hively of Gallipolis, and Sandra (Douglas) Eis of Holgate; sons, Carl (Mary) Shafer of Liberty Center, Curtis Shafer of Gallipolis, and David Shafer of Gallipolis; twenty-eight grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Grace was preceded in death by her son, James Edward Shafer; daughters, Lora Smith, Carolyn Green, and Judith Wolford; granddaughter, Lisa Wolford; sisters, Beatrice Hatfield and Thelma Saunders; and brother, Wayne E. Saunders.

The funeral service for Grace will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Douglas Eis officiating. Burial will follow in Victory Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Terry Joy, Dennis Green, Jeff Gibson, James Wolford, Jeremy Distel, Matt Rosebrock, Carl Shafer, Jr., Nathan Kiskis, Daniel Shafer, and Branton Burd.

