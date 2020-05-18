Larry Tucker
POMEROY, Ohio — Larry David Tucker, 57, of Pomeroy, Ohio, passed away May 8, 2020 in Ohio State Medical Center. He was born September 24, 1962, in Pomeroy, a son of the late John Sullivan and Ellen Renee (Stellfox) Tucker. In addition to his parents his brother, John William Tucker, preceded him in death. He was a former truck driver with Ferrellgas and Valley Belle. He was a former member of the Meigs County School Board and former probation officer for Meigs County, Ohio. He was a member of the Gridiron Club, Ashland University, Ashland, Ohio, and enjoyed Cincinnati Reds baseball. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Harrisonville Lodge # 411 F&AM and attended the Hope Baptist Church, Middleport, Ohio. Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Wendela Lynn (Gibbs) Tucker; sons, David A. (Shara) Tucker and Morgan P. Tucker both of Pomeroy; brother, Thomas W. Tucker of Pomeroy; sisters, Sandra K. Phillips of Owensboro, Ky., and Karen Lee (Ronald) Floyd of Henderson, Ky.; grandchildren, Jozalynn and David Tucker, Jackson Fields and new grandson to be born Christopher. Service will be 1 p.m., Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va., with the Rev. J. Kazee officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery, Letart. Masonic rites will be given by the Harrisonville Lodge #411 F&AM, Harrisonville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at: www.castofuneralhome.com

May 18, 2020
Larry was always a good friend to me through all the years we went to school together. Rest in Peace. My sincere condolences to the family.
Saundra Bush
Friend
May 18, 2020
Larry your an amazing person who was a friend to many. You will never be forgotten. RIP Larry, prayers and strength for your family in this difficult time
Beth
Friend
May 18, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Larry was very special and kind. I know he love his family. Carry the memories you shared in your heart.
Penny Mullen
Friend
May 18, 2020
Larry was a great guy, I pray for comfort for his family and may he forever RIP.
Brittany Eblin
May 18, 2020
He was a good friend to our family he will be missed. Prayers to you all
Rose
Friend
May 18, 2020
Larry was a great guy. Prayers for his family he will be missed
Felisha Stumbo
Friend
May 18, 2020
Totally a nice guy who was there for whoever needed anything! Always a pleasure to talk to! Wendy you are an amazing lady also! Miss you so much!
Phyllis
Friend
May 18, 2020
He was a great guy! Will be missed
Margie Ellis
Friend
