GALLIPOLIS — Leah Bonnie (Pearson) Harrison, 89, of Gallipolis, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at home.

She was born March 8, 1930, in Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., a daughter of the late Oden West Pearson and Esther Belle (Austin) Pearson.

Bonnie was a member of the Sand Hill Road Church of Christ and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul H. Harrison; a grandson, David Reed Harrison; mother-in-law, Jessie Higginbotham; and brothers and sisters, Faye Ellen Pearson, Helen Mayes, Landis Pearson, Lydia Tomlinson, Margaret Noffsinger, Dorothy Clark, Alfred Pearson, Oden Austin Pearson, Christobelle Ferrell and Lottie Roush.

She is survived by her children, Paul David (Jean) Harrison of Gallipolis, Myc (Shelia) Harrison of Gallipolis, Tim (Kim) Harrison of Westerville, Leah Atkinson of Gallipolis, and Susan (Rocky) Sturgeon of Gallipolis Ferry; grandchildren, Kelley (Marty) Haas, Jeremy (Nikki) Harrison, Denise (Keith) Hill, Austin Harrison, Zeke Harrison, Trevor Pearson, Karly (Kody) Lochner, Heidi (Roger) Wood, Heather (J.D.) Thompson and Haley (Jeremy) Tate; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, John "Pete" Roush and Ralph "Chuck" Ferrell; sister-in-law, Helen Pearson; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va., with Pastor Pete Allinder officiating. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Paul H. and Leah B. Harrison Scholarship, c/o Rio Grande University, 218 North College Avenue, Rio Grande, OH 45674.

