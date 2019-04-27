PATRIOT — Lenora Avenol Russell Burnett, 87, Patriot, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born Oct. 30, 1931, at Morgan Center, Ohio, daughter of the late Olin and Loneva Russell. An avid Days of Our Lives fan, she enjoyed gardening and her grandchildren most of all. She was a member of Gallia Baptist Church, Patriot, Ohio. She married William Harvey Burnett, who preceded her in death Sept. 4, 2015.

Lenora leaves behind her children: Charles Rawlins, Bidwell, Ohio; Gary (Evelyn) Rawlins, South Bloomfield, Ohio; Steve (Robin) Rawlins, Patriot, Ohio; Jim (Cheri) Burnett, Sunbury, Ohio; Tim (Jackie) Burnett, Oak Hill, Ohio; Harvey Burnett, Mechanicsburg, Ohio and Lori (Steve Cemini) Burnett, Patriot, Ohio and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers and sisters: Woodrow (Velma) Russell, Morgan Center, Ohio; Butch (Lesa) Russell, Wellston, Ohio; Larry (Marlene) Russell, Proctorville, Ohio; Ted (Mildred) Russell and Terry Russell, both of Morgan Center, Ohio; son-in-law, Bob Wintz, Spencer, West Virginia and a brother-in-law, Paul Hersman, Morgan Center, Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Deb Wintz and two sisters: Daisy Kemper and Frances Hersman.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in the Gallia Baptist Church, Patriot, Ohio, with Pastor Cline Rawlins officiating. Burial will follow in Gallia Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends and family may call Monday 6-8 p.m. in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel.

