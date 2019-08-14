REEDSVILLE — Leonard Lee Barber, Jr., 71, of Reedsville, Ohio, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio, with Pastor Rick Bourne officiating. Burial will follow in the Eden Cemetery, where military graveside services will be conducted by the Tuppers Plains VFW and the Middleport American Legion. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, from 5-8 p.m.