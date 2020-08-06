Leonard Scarbrough

SHADE — Leonard George Scarbrough of Shade, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born on April 18, 1942, in Kentuck, W.Va., to the late Winford and Roxy Scarbrough. He worked and retired from Meigs Mine 2.

He is preceded in death by late wife Jo Ann Scarbrough and brother Lawrence Scarbrough

He is survived by son, Billy Scarbrough; grandkids, Michelle Scarbrough and Mary Scarbrough; great grandkids, Damian Warnecke, Ethan Warnecke and Alexis Bell; brothers and sister, Leslie Scarbrough, Ora Reynolds, Larry Scarbrough and Phillis McMillan; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Burial will follow at the Burlingham Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service.