1/1
Leonard Scarbrough
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHADE — Leonard George Scarbrough of Shade, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born on April 18, 1942, in Kentuck, W.Va., to the late Winford and Roxy Scarbrough. He worked and retired from Meigs Mine 2.

He is preceded in death by late wife Jo Ann Scarbrough and brother Lawrence Scarbrough

He is survived by son, Billy Scarbrough; grandkids, Michelle Scarbrough and Mary Scarbrough; great grandkids, Damian Warnecke, Ethan Warnecke and Alexis Bell; brothers and sister, Leslie Scarbrough, Ora Reynolds, Larry Scarbrough and Phillis McMillan; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Burial will follow at the Burlingham Cemetery. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home – Pomeroy
590 East Main Street
Pomeroy, OH 45769
(740) 992-5141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved