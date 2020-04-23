GALLIPOLIS FERRY, W.Va. — Leslie Roy Williams, 89, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, in Huntington, W.Va.
A private graveside service and burial will be Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Concord Cemetery in Henderson, W.Va., with Rev. Justin Moran officiating. Due to the recommendations and guidelines of this unprecedented restricted time, there will be no public visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va.