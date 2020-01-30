RIO GRANDE — Letha Daphine Young, 85, Rio Grande, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Four Winds Nursing Home, Jackson. She was born June 7, 1934 in Gary, West Virginia to the late Harold and Myrtle Withrow Covey. Letha married John Woodrow Young who preceded her in death. She worked as a cook and nurses aid. She attended the Trinity Baptist Church in Rio Grande, member of Gallia County Senior Citizens, and a volunteer worker at Seniors Lunch Program at the University of Rio Grande.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are daughter, Marvella (Carl) Stover, Rio Grande; grandchildren, John Stover, Rio Grande, Tina (Fred) Wilhelm, Hamilton, Worthy (Becky) Stover, Patriot, Brenda Ramey, Campbellsville, Kentucky, Heath Stover, Gallipolis and Glen (Margie) Stover, Crossville, Tennessee; thirteen great-grandchildren and sixteen great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Letha was preceded in death by a grandson, Jason Stover.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the McCoy Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel. Burial will follow at Hill Cemetery, Thurman. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. to the time of service. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mccoymoore.com

McCoy Moore Funeral Home is honored to serve the Young Family at this difficult time.