PICKERINGTON — Lettie B. Morrow, age 78, of Pickerington, died March 19, 2019.

She was born October 9, 1940 in Vettiglia, Italy to the late Antonio and Laura Brunicardi. Having almost died at a very young age from shell shock, Lettie embraced life with a wide eyed passion and a gift for unconditional love of those around her. Her family moved to Gallipolis in 1946 and became vital members of the community. Lettie graduated with a degree in teaching from Rio Grande College, where she met her true love, the late John "Andy" Morrow. She was a very talented artist and painter, an excellent cook, and she enjoyed hosting large parties and family gatherings. Children and animals alike were drawn to her warmth and charming, soft voice—she raised many pets including dogs, cats, a family of squirrels and even a raccoon! Lettie thrived on seeing her loved ones happy and did all she could to ensure their well being. She was a substitute teacher for Bloom Carroll Schools and served as Past President of the Violet Township Women's League.

Lettie is preceded in death by her husband, John Morrow and sister, Rita Brunicardi. She is survived by daughter, musician Sarah Morrow; son, Jeff (Kaye) Morrow; grandchildren, Rachel, Lea, Ashley, Melissa, Makenzie, Tylor, Andrea and Mia; great grandchildren, Luke, Madison and Lincoln; brothers, John (Katie) Brunicardi, Rusty (Sharon) Brunicardi, Bill (Frances) Morrow and Phil (Sharon) Morrow; sisters, Louisa (Ben) Ussery, Hope Villarreal and Ann Wicker; many wonderful nieces, nephews and dear friends.

A Memorial Mass to be held on March 30, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Catholic Church in Pickerington. A Celebration of Life Reunion will also be held March 30, 2019 at Eagleview in Blacklick Woods Metro Park Golf Courses and Learning Centers (Golf Course entrance) 7309 E. Livingston Avenue, Reynoldsburg, Ohio, 43068 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., with remembrance at noon. Caring Cremation® was handled by the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster.

Donation in Lettie's honor can be made to Covenant House for Homeless Youth, 461 Eighth Avenue New York, NY 10001 To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.