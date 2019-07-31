PATRIOT — Lida F. Green, 89, of Patriot, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Holzer Senior Care.

Born on August 31, 1929 in Bladen, Ohio, Lida was the daughter of the late Boyd T. and Anna Wills Jeffers. On April 30, 1949, Lida married Lester J. "Joe" Green, who preceded her in death on February 10, 2002. After thirty years, Lida retired from the GDC as a supervisor. She was a member of OES Centerville Lodge and an alumna of Cadmus High School. Lida attended Salem Baptist Church.

Lida is survived by her daughters, Dianna Jo (Jim) Sturgill of Ray, Ohio, Cheryl Lynn (Carroll) Ruff of Patriot, and Lisa Ann (Bob) Thomaschek of Stoughton, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Jason Sturgill, Jeremey (Emily) Sturgill, Derek (Xue) Sturgill, and Cassidy (Robert) Massie; great grandchildren, Landon and Carter Sturgill, Ethan Sturgill, and Kyle and Cortney Massie; sister, Mary (Larry) Burcham of Gallipolis; brother, Norris Jeffers of Hilliard, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Lida was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Cortney Lynn Ruff; sisters, Alice Miller and Sheila Mink; brother-in-law, Jim Mink; brother, John Jeffers; and sister-in-law, Maxine Jeffers.

The funeral service for Lida will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Phil Taylor officiating. Entombment will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens Chapel of Hope Mausoleum. Friends may call prior to the funeral service from noon - 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

